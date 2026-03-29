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Canada

Helicopter crash kills 1 in southern New Brunswick, safety board en route

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 29, 2026 12:18 pm
1 min read
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. View image in full screen
Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) signage is pictured outside TSB offices in Ottawa on Monday, May 1, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
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Police says one person is dead after a helicopter crash in southern New Brunswick.

Sgt. Pierre-Luc Haché with the RCMP says the Robinson R-44 helicopter was travelling from Fredericton to the airport in Sussex, N.B., which is about 80 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

He says police in Sussex got a call just before 7 p.m. on Saturday from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax about a missing helicopter with one person on board.

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He says searchers found the helicopter’s main cabin and its deceased pilot in the early morning hours on Sunday, in the area of the aircraft’s last known signal.

In a news release, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the crash occurred near the Sussex airport and investigators are en route to determine what happened.

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According to the Robinson Helicopter Company’s website, the Robinson R-44 has four seats and an overall length of about 11.7 metres.

The helicopter has a maximum operating altitude of about 4.3 km.

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