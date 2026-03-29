Helicopter crash kills 1 in southern New Brunswick, safety board en route

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Police says one person is dead after a helicopter crash in southern New Brunswick.

Sgt. Pierre-Luc Haché with the RCMP says the Robinson R-44 helicopter was travelling from Fredericton to the airport in Sussex, N.B., which is about 80 kilometres northeast of Saint John.

He says police in Sussex got a call just before 7 p.m. on Saturday from the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre in Halifax about a missing helicopter with one person on board.

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He says searchers found the helicopter’s main cabin and its deceased pilot in the early morning hours on Sunday, in the area of the aircraft’s last known signal.

In a news release, the Transportation Safety Board of Canada says the crash occurred near the Sussex airport and investigators are en route to determine what happened.

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According to the Robinson Helicopter Company’s website, the Robinson R-44 has four seats and an overall length of about 11.7 metres.

The helicopter has a maximum operating altitude of about 4.3 km.