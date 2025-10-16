Winnipeg Blue Bombers look to close in on playoff spot in crucial game against Riders

Send this page to someone via email

Friday night would be a good time for Gavin Cobb to haul in his first catch of the season.

The Winnipeg Blue Bombers receiver is replacing injured star Nic Demski (hamstring) in a crucial home game against the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Cobb, who played receiver and returned kicks at the University of Manitoba, is ready to make an impact in his first start for Winnipeg.

“I’ve been patiently preparing and grinding away and just waiting for this opportunity, man,” Cobb said Thursday after the team’s rainy walk-through practice.

“Words don’t express the excitement that’s going through me right now. I’m just excited to hit the ground running and make some big plays for this offence.”

Cobb got into a pair of August games but wasn’t targeted.

The 27-year-old native of Victoria spent the previous two seasons with the Edmonton Elks. He played 29 games and recorded 18 receptions for 308 yards and two touchdowns. He also returned punts and kickoffs.

The Blue Bombers need all the big plays they can get as they’re still trying to clinch a CFL playoff spot — a rare predicament after the team competed in the past five Grey Cup games.

A victory over the West Division-leading Roughriders (12-4) would give Winnipeg (8-8) a post-season berth, but only if Edmonton (7-9) loses on the road to the B.C. Lions (9-7) in the late Friday match.

Blue Bombers quarterback Zach Collaros isn’t thinking about the playoffs.

“We’re focused on Saskatchewan (Friday) and winning the football game,” Collaros said. “The fact of it is, if we win a football game we control our own destiny. So that’s how we’re approaching it.”

Collaros came to the Bombers late in the 2019 season and helped lead them to back-to-back Grey Cup championships. Three losses in the title game followed.

He doesn’t know what it’s like not to make the playoffs with the club, but 13-year defensive tackle Jake Thomas does.

The last time the Bombers missed the playoffs was in 2015. Thomas joined the team in 2012.

“My first four years we never made the playoffs,” Thomas said. “I don’t think we’re too worried about that. We’re just trying to go 1-0 this week.”

Winnipeg has two other changes for Friday’s game. Receiver Keric Wheatfall is in for Dillon Mitchell, while cornerback Demerio Houston replaces Dexter Lawson Jr.

Blue Bombers head coach Mike O’Shea thinks Cobb will fit in well with the receiving corps.

“He’s really smart, a great teammate, fast,” O’Shea said. “Just a high level of football IQ. He sees the game, so I think the quarterbacks appreciate what he does out there.”

The Roughriders are resting some injured and healthy starters and giving others lesser roles against the Bombers.

Quarterback Jake Maier is expected to make his second start of the season in place of Trevor Harris, who’s on the depth chart as the third-stringer behind Jack Coan.

“As a guy that’s been on playoff teams and teams that don’t make the playoffs, any time you get a chance to play you’ve got to take advantage of those opportunities,” Maier told reporters earlier this week. “You‘ve got to embrace them.”

Maier played the four previous years for the Calgary Stampeders and notched 45 starts.

It’s one reason why Thomas doesn’t see a big dropoff if Maier is under centre.

“Jake’s been a solid quarterback in this league for numerous years,” Thomas said. “Just like Trevor, he’ll get rid of the ball quick. I think they’re going to run their offensive scheme, there shouldn’t be a ton of differences between him and Trevor.”

Saskatchewan star running back A.J. Ouellette is out and replaced by rookie Mario Anderson and Thomas Bertrand-Hudon.

Veteran offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick is sitting and centre Logan Ferland will have a backup role to Braydon Noll from Orangeville, Ont., who’s making his first career start.

The Roughriders also have injured receivers KeeSean Johnson and Dohnte Meyers skipping the match, as well as defensive backs Rolan Milligan Jr. and Marcus Sayles and defensive tackle Micah Johnson.

Saskatchewan head coach Corey Mace expects his players to show energy, passion and physicality against Winnipeg.

“We’re still trying to become the team that we want to become and it doesn’t matter who’s out there,” Mace said. “You’re in that locker room, you’re part of this team. The standard doesn’t change.”