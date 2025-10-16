Gausman to start Game 5 for Blue Jays

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

SEATTLE – Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

He’s 1-1 in the playoffs this year with a 2.38 earned-run average.

The Seattle Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller on Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander is not in the starting lineup for tonight’s Game 4 due to back stiffness.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Manager John Schneider says Addison Barger will move to right field, Ernie Clement will play third base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at second base.

The Blue Jays can even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece with a second straight victory at T-Mobile Park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025.