Gausman to start Game 5 for Blue Jays

SEATTLE – Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.
He’s 1-1 in the playoffs this year with a 2.38 earned-run average.
The Seattle Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller on Friday afternoon.
Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander is not in the starting lineup for tonight’s Game 4 due to back stiffness.
Manager John Schneider says Addison Barger will move to right field, Ernie Clement will play third base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at second base.
The Blue Jays can even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece with a second straight victory at T-Mobile Park.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025.
