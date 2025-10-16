SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Gausman to start Game 5 for Blue Jays

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 16, 2025 6:12 pm
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

SEATTLE – Kevin Gausman will get the start for the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 5 of the American League Championship Series.

He’s 1-1 in the playoffs this year with a 2.38 earned-run average.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Toronto Blue Jays take Game 2 loss, Mariners take 2-0 series lead in ALCS'
Toronto Blue Jays take Game 2 loss, Mariners take 2-0 series lead in ALCS

The Seattle Mariners will counter with Bryce Miller on Friday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander is not in the starting lineup for tonight’s Game 4 due to back stiffness.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Manager John Schneider says Addison Barger will move to right field, Ernie Clement will play third base and Isiah Kiner-Falefa will start at second base.

Trending Now

The Blue Jays can even the best-of-seven series at two games apiece with a second straight victory at T-Mobile Park.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices