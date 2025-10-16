Amazon unionization in Quebec was discussed by management, tribunal hears

An Amazon senior executive has told a labour tribunal that unionization efforts by Quebec workers were discussed in meetings by management, though not in detail.
Amazon’s director of operations for Canada told the Tribunal administratif du travail he knew there was some unionization activity at the e-commerce giant’s distribution centre in Lachine.
But Jasmin Begagic said he doesn’t remember who raised the issue in meetings, and that he didn’t know the specifics.
The labour board is hearing a complaint filed by the Confédération des syndicats nationaux union following the closure of Amazon’s seven warehouses in Quebec in January.
The union alleges the closures and layoffs were an attempt by Amazon to shut down growing unionization efforts and avoid obligations under the Quebec Labour Code.
Amazon maintains the closures were not due to unionization, but rather to a desire to review its business model and save millions of dollars by doing business with third parties.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16, 2025.
