Illegal border crossing through New Brunswick leads to further arrests in Ontario

The RCMP say an illegal border crossing from Canada into the U.S. through New Brunswick led investigators to make more arrests in the Toronto area.
Police said on April 15, the RCMP were advised by the United States Border Patrol that a person from China had been arrested for illegally crossing the border near Grand Falls, N.B.
Further investigation by the RCMP and other agencies identified three people who were allegedly “conspiring to bring individuals from China into Canada, with an end goal of smuggling them into the United States.”
Three men, aged 38, 34 and 24, were arrested in the Toronto area on Oct. 7 with help from the RCMP in Ontario.
The accused were later released, police said, adding they believe that those arrested were part of a larger network involving more people.
“Anyone with information about, or who suspects, illegal activity involving the border is asked to contact their local police,” they said.
