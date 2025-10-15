Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Winnipeg woman writes to Manitoba’s health minister over hospice bed shortage

By Iris Dyck Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 8:19 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Winnipeg woman writes to Manitoba’s health minister over hospice bed shortage'
Winnipeg woman writes to Manitoba’s health minister over hospice bed shortage
In navigating end-of-life care for her loved one, Ashley Casson discovered there are only 16 hospice beds in Winnipeg — a situation she called 'disgraceful.' Iris Dyck reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

When Ashley Casson’s grandmother’s health took a turn for the worse, she flew to Winnipeg from her home in the Yukon to be with her.

“She’s the most special person to me in my whole life. I was really close with her growing up,” she told Global News, “so it was a bit of a shock to hear she only had three months left to live.”

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Casson’s Nana Lorna is at Grace Hospital, where she shares a room with up to three other patients. In navigating end-of-life care for her loved one, Casson discovered there are only 16 hospice beds in Winnipeg.

“Sixteen is disgraceful,” she said.

Casson has written a letter to provincial health minister Uzoma Asagwara, decrying the lack of beds.

Watch the video above to hear why Casson is speaking out on the state of hospice care in Manitoba.

Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices