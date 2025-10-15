Winnipeg woman writes to Manitoba’s health minister over hospice bed shortage

Send this page to someone via email

When Ashley Casson’s grandmother’s health took a turn for the worse, she flew to Winnipeg from her home in the Yukon to be with her.

“She’s the most special person to me in my whole life. I was really close with her growing up,” she told Global News, “so it was a bit of a shock to hear she only had three months left to live.”

Get weekly health news Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday. Sign up for weekly health newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Casson’s Nana Lorna is at Grace Hospital, where she shares a room with up to three other patients. In navigating end-of-life care for her loved one, Casson discovered there are only 16 hospice beds in Winnipeg.

“Sixteen is disgraceful,” she said.

Casson has written a letter to provincial health minister Uzoma Asagwara, decrying the lack of beds.

Watch the video above to hear why Casson is speaking out on the state of hospice care in Manitoba.