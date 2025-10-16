Psychologist who assessed Toronto man seeking NCR defence for murder testifies

Send this page to someone via email

A forensic psychologist who assessed a Toronto man who has admitted to killing two strangers in April 2022 says Richard Edwin was not faking his illness during their meeting.

Dr. Stephanie Penney testimony Wednesday offered the first glimpse into the life of Edwin, a 43-year-old high school graduate whom she found demonstrated ongoing symptoms of depression and anxiety, as well as positive symptoms of psychosis. Penney also concluded Edwin demonstrated low nonverbal skills which could indicate a cognitive loss secondary to the onset of his ongoing mental illness.

Edwin has pleaded not guilty to two counts of first-degree murder.

His lawyers argue he should be found not criminally responsible due to a mental disorder, specifically schizophrenia, that rendered him incapable of understanding his actions were wrong.

Edwin has admitted that on April 7, 2022, he took the TTC to Sherbourne Station and shot 21-year-old Kartik Vasudev multiple times as they crossed paths.

Vasudev, an international student from Seneca College, had no prior interaction with Edwin.

Edwin fled the scene, taking a bus and subway back to his bachelor apartment on Spadina Road, north of Bloor Street.

Two days later, on April 9, Edwin also admitted to taking the subway to Queen Station, then walking to Sherbourne and Dundas streets, where he shot 35-year-old Elijah Mahepath from behind multiple times before fleeing.

Surveillance video confirmed the two had not interacted prior to the shooting. Mahepath, like Vasudev, was a stranger to Edwin.

According to an agreed statement of facts, Edwin, a registered gun owner, was diagnosed with schizophrenia in 2010 at age 28.

Following his arrest on April 10, 2022, police found five firearms in his residence during a search.

Dr. Penney said she interviewed Edwin and administered three standardized tests for malingering on March 13, 2025.

The assessment was done at the request of forensic psychiatrist Dr. Lisa Ramshaw, retained by the defence. Penney concluded there were no consistent evidence to suggest Edwin was making deliberate attempts to feign or exaggerate symptoms of mental illness.

Edwin told her he had not taken medication in years and was not experiencing any symptoms of schizophrenia. Penney noted that such a report was atypical and that people with schizophrenia rarely stop experiencing symptoms without treatment.

During cross-examination, assistant Crown attorney Sandra Duffey questioned Penney about a section of her report suggesting Edwin may also suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder.

Penney agreed Edwin had told her he experienced a past traumatic event that caused ongoing anxiety.

Penney clarified that her malingering assessment applied only to the time of her March 2025 evaluation. She did not ask Edwin about his mental state in April 2022, when the shootings occurred.

Edwin’s mother is expected to testify Thursday.