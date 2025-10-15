Halifax student union leaders call on N.S. to address soaring cost of student housing

See more sharing options

Halifax university student union leaders are calling on the Nova Scotia government to address the high cost of housing.

Student leaders joined the Nova Scotia NDP today to urge the government to replace the temporary five per cent rent cap with a rent control system, among other measures.

Ethan Leckie, a vice-president with the Dalhousie student union, told reporters that many students are working multiple part-time jobs to afford housing.

King’s student union president Ellie Anderson says she has heard from students living in unsafe housing situations with landlords who are not responsive to their concerns.

Both student union leaders and NDP Leader Claudia Chender say the Progressive Conservative government must deliver the student housing plan it promised in 2022.

All three are urging the government to tie rent increases to the consumer price index.