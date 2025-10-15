Menu

Video link
Headline link
Weather

1,000 Manitobans still without power after weekend storm

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 1:03 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Thanksgiving snowstorm hammers parts of Manitoba, Hydro repairs continue'
Thanksgiving snowstorm hammers parts of Manitoba, Hydro repairs continue
RELATED: Some Manitobans were still without power after high winds, rain and wet, heavy snow caused outages in various parts of the province over the Thanksgiving weekend. Katherine Dornian reports.
Manitoba Hydro says about 1,000 people remained without power Wednesday morning after heavy snow over the Thanksgiving long weekend wreaked havoc on parts of northern, western and eastern areas of the province.

Manitoba Hydro says it hopes to restore power to those affected by the end of the day.

The storm initially led to outages for more than 12,000 Manitobans on Monday, and Hydro spokesman Peter Chura told 680 CJOB’s Connecting Winnipeg that weather conditions continue to create a challenge for restoring power.

“When you have a weather situation like we had — so many hundreds of lines down, and in some cases, difficult to even get to these areas, let alone find the problem and get it worked on,” he said.

“In a lot of cases, more crews really wouldn’t make a difference if they can’t get to the damage to fix it.”

Chura said while the Crown utility is aiming to have everything back up on Wednesday, it can’t provide any more of a specific timeline due to the challenges of safely restoring power in some of the affected locations.

“You hate to give people that guarantee and get their hopes up … but people are having extended outages,” he said.

“At this point, we’re doing everything we can to get the power back on as safely and quickly as possible.”

Click to play video: 'Manitoba Hydro on blizzard conditions'
Manitoba Hydro on blizzard conditions
