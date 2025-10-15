Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Alberta Health Services confirms it is eliminating hundreds of positions

By Ken MacGillivray Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 1:04 pm
1 min read
Alberta Health Services has confirmed it laying off or eliminating hundreds of positions at the government health agency. View image in full screen
Alberta Health Services has confirmed it is laying off or eliminating hundreds of positions at the government health agency. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has confirmed to Global News that it is laying off a large number of employees and eliminating hundreds more positions.

In an emailed statement, AHS said that it started issuing layoff notices on Tuesday that will affect approximately 100 current employees and 300 vacant positions.

The departments affected include IT, finance, human resources and community engagement and communications.

AHS claims in the statement that no front-line clinical positions that are currently filled will be affected.

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.

Get weekly health news

Receive the latest medical news and health information delivered to you every Sunday.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The number of positions impacted represents about 0.4 per cent of the total AHS workforce, it estimates.

The statement concludes by saying the layoffs are an internal human resources matter and that AHS would not be offering any further comment.

In late 2023, Alberta’s UCP government announced plans for sweeping reforms of the province’s health-care system.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan included dismantling AHS and splitting it into four new provincial health agencies, including Acute Care Alberta, Continuing Care Alberta, Primary Care Alberta and Recovery Alberta, each responsible for a different part of the province’s health-care system.

Critics have assailed the plan, accusing the government of throwing the province’s health-care system into chaos.

Click to play video: 'Health care expert concerned about patient care amid looming AHS restructuring'
Health care expert concerned about patient care amid looming AHS restructuring
Related News
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices