Alberta Health Services confirms it is eliminating hundreds of positions

Alberta Health Services (AHS) has confirmed to Global News that it is laying off a large number of employees and eliminating hundreds more positions.

In an emailed statement, AHS said that it started issuing layoff notices on Tuesday that will affect approximately 100 current employees and 300 vacant positions.

The departments affected include IT, finance, human resources and community engagement and communications.

AHS claims in the statement that no front-line clinical positions that are currently filled will be affected.

The number of positions impacted represents about 0.4 per cent of the total AHS workforce, it estimates.

The statement concludes by saying the layoffs are an internal human resources matter and that AHS would not be offering any further comment.

In late 2023, Alberta’s UCP government announced plans for sweeping reforms of the province’s health-care system.

The plan included dismantling AHS and splitting it into four new provincial health agencies, including Acute Care Alberta, Continuing Care Alberta, Primary Care Alberta and Recovery Alberta, each responsible for a different part of the province’s health-care system.

Critics have assailed the plan, accusing the government of throwing the province’s health-care system into chaos.