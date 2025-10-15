Ontario college support staff reach tentative agreement to end strike

The union representing more than 10,000 full-time college support staff at Ontario’s 24 colleges has reached a tentative agreement after nearly five weeks on strike.
Terms of the proposed settlement were not immediately available.
The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says picket lines will come down today and the details of the tentative settlement will be presented to members this afternoon.
The support staff are scheduled to return to work Thursday.
The workers have been on strike since Sept. 11 and were demanding better wages, benefits, and job security.
OPSEU said job security was a critical concern amid campus closures, program cuts, and layoffs in the college sector.
