National

Sports

Leafs’ Nylander responds after getting called out

By Joshua Clipperton The Canadian Press
Posted October 14, 2025 11:28 pm
3 min read
TORONTO – Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube wanted more from William Nylander.

The Maple Leafs slick winger still — by his own admission — isn’t quite up to speed with the NHL season just over a week old.

Tuesday’s performance was certainly a step in the right direction.

Nylander assisted on two goals, including the go-ahead effort from linemate John Tavares, before adding an empty-netter as Toronto downed the Nashville Predators 7-4 to get back on track following consecutive losses.

“Willie did what he does,” Berube said. “He had the puck, he was doing his thing, he was making good decisions, driving it deep, and doing what he does in the offensive zone.”

The Stanley Cup-winning bench boss said before the game he enjoys conversations with Nylander — an ultra-talented forward with a polarizing history in hockey’s biggest media market — to gain a different perspective on the game.

The pair had a chat after Berube called out the Swede to the media after Monday’s 3-2 home loss to the Detroit Red Wings that came on the heels of a 6-3 setback to the same team Saturday night.

Nylander was asked following Tuesday’s triumph what their most recent talk was like.

“It was just a good conversation,” he said. “About it.”

The 29-year-old has scored at least 40 times each of the last three seasons and was two points shy of hitting 100 in 2023-24. Nylander, however, entered Tuesday with an empty-net goal in an opening-night victory over the Montreal Canadiens to go along with three assists and just three shots on target.

“It’s coming along,” he said when asked to rate his performances through four contests. “It’s always slow at the beginning of the season, so just getting that back.”

Nylander added his comfort level in certain areas is usually just slightly off early in the schedule.

“Hard to explain,” he said. “But just that feel in certain situations of what to do, but it is what it is.”

Leafs defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson, who also registered three points against Nashville and played give-and-go with Nylander before Tavares put Toronto in front for good in the second period, has enjoyed getting to know his teammate and countryman since signing with the club ahead of last season.

“An interesting guy, a lot of fun to be around, and a lot of laughs,” Ekman-Larsson said. “But obviously an unbelievable hockey player, and we’re happy to have him here.

“It’s fun to be around a guy like that.”

BY COMMITTEE

The Leafs have had 11 different players score through four games, including three from defenceman — Ekman-Larsson, Jake McCabe and Morgan Rielly.

Trending Now

Toronto got just 21 goals from it’s blue line all of last season. Berube said jumping up into the play has been a point of emphasis for his group.

“Any opportunity we can get them up in the rush is a good play,” he said. “You can catch people.”

SOLID DEBUT

Cayden Primeau made his first start in goal for Toronto.

The 26-year-old was claimed off waivers from the Carolina Hurricanes last week with Joseph Woll away from the Leafs due to a family matter.

A seventh-round pick of the Montreal Canadiens at the 2017 draft, Primeau has had solid numbers in the American Hockey League, but owned a sub-par .884 save percentage in 55 NHL appearances entering Tuesday.

The son of former NHL forward Keith Primeau, who got the call to give Anthony Stolarz a breather on the second half of a back-to-back, finished with 26 stops against Nashville, and had to be sharp after the Predators tied the score 2-2 with a pair of goals 44 seconds apart in the middle period.

“That one felt good,” he said. “I was nervous.”

Primeau picked up his first victory since Nov. 27, 2024, with Montreal.

“I’ve felt great the whole time,” Primeau said of his 10 months out of the NHL following a December demotion last year. “I’ve just been working every day to get back here.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 14, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

