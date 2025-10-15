Community remembers members of Sask. band Constant Reminder killed in collision

Send this page to someone via email

James Smith Cree Nation is mourning the loss of Rene and Seth Constant, members of the popular band Constant Reminder.

Hundreds of community members attended their funeral at the Bernard Constant Community School or watched online.

“We had plans for our future but now I am walking alone without you to the future. I don’t know what the creator’s plans are but I will trust him,” said Rene Constant’s partner, Olivia Mcleod.

The 24- and 31-year-old brothers were killed in a head-on collision while driving along Highway 3 just outside of Melfort, Sask., on Oct. 9.

“They travelled the world and brought much pride and joy to so many young people,” Peter Chapman Band Chief Robert Head said.

For many on James Smith Cree Nation, the brothers’ death is a reminder of how precious life can be.

“Seth and Rene’s connection to the community was profound. Their presence touched many lives and their legacy continues to resonate in the hearts of friends, family and neighbours,” Cynthia Charles said in the brothers’ eulogy.

The crash also killed a 59-year-old man in the other vehicle. It’s been a deadly month on the roads in Saskatchewan, with 12 fatal collisions across the province so far — a 43 percent increase from last year.