Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Community remembers members of Sask. band Constant Reminder killed in collision

By Grace Miller Global News
Posted October 15, 2025 11:52 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Brothers killed in James Smith Cree Nation crash remembered at a funeral on Tuesday'
Brothers killed in James Smith Cree Nation crash remembered at a funeral on Tuesday
WATCH: Two brothers from Constant Reminder were killed in a crash near Melfort last week. James Smith Cree Nation mourned the musicians at a funeral on Tuesday.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

James Smith Cree Nation is mourning the loss of Rene and Seth Constant, members of the popular band Constant Reminder.

Hundreds of community members attended their funeral at the Bernard Constant Community School or watched online.

“We had plans for our future but now I am walking alone without you to the future. I don’t know what the creator’s plans are but I will trust him,” said Rene Constant’s partner, Olivia Mcleod.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The 24- and 31-year-old brothers were killed in a head-on collision while driving along Highway 3 just outside of Melfort, Sask., on Oct. 9.

“They travelled the world and brought much pride and joy to so many young people,” Peter Chapman Band Chief Robert Head said.

For many on James Smith Cree Nation, the brothers’ death is a reminder of how precious life can be.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“Seth and Rene’s connection to the community was profound. Their presence touched many lives and their legacy continues to resonate in the hearts of friends, family and neighbours,” Cynthia Charles said in the brothers’ eulogy.

The crash also killed a 59-year-old man in the other vehicle. It’s been a deadly month on the roads in Saskatchewan, with 12 fatal collisions across the province so far — a 43 percent increase from last year.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices