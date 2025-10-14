Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C.’s softwood lumber U.S. tariffs now higher than Russia’s: ‘Let that sink in’

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 4:44 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Trump orders more tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber'
Trump orders more tariffs on Canadian softwood lumber
Canada's lumber industry has been hit by a new round of tariffs. As of Oct. 14, the U.S. will be imposing a 10 per cent tariff increase on lumber imports, raising the total duty to more than 45 per cent. There is also a new levy of 25 per cent on wood-based home products. Brian Menzies of the Independent Wood Processors Association of BC speaks with Global News Morning about what it means for Canadian furniture producers – Oct 5, 2025
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. Premier David Eby is issuing a stark warning to the federal government as the province’s softwood lumber industry faces additional duties and tariffs from the U.S., which he said has left many forest companies on a “razor’s edge of survival.”

Softwood lumber being exported from B.C. to the U.S. now faces an estimated 45 per cent in extra taxes.

“Today marks the beginning of an additional attack on workers, on communities, on the Canadian forest sector by President Donald Trump, an additional 10 per cent tariff on Canadian forest products,” Eby said at a press conference on Tuesday.

“This additional tariff means that Canadian wood has a higher tariff rate going to the United States than Russia does. I want to let that sink in. That there’s a higher tariff on Canadian wood going to the United States, wood that has built American homes, provided affordable and high quality building materials for families and governments across the United States, our friends south of the border with whom we have worked side by side, fought side by side, that we have worse market access than Russia, an international pariah who has launched a war of aggression on Ukraine.”

Story continues below advertisement

Eby said the province is asking Prime Minister Mark Carney to make this issue one of national importance.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“The contributions of the forest sector to the Canadian economy are massive,” he said.

“It provides a greater direct contribution to Canada’s GDP than auto parts and steel. It provides more direct employment across the country than either of those sectors. And so with this additional threat that we are facing from the president, we know that it isn’t just, oh, another thing that Donald Trump is saying. This threat is a direct threat to the livelihood, to the existence of mills in every corner of British Columbia.”

Click to play video: 'Tariffs and duties on B.C. softwood lumber top 35 per cent'
Tariffs and duties on B.C. softwood lumber top 35 per cent
Trending Now

Eby said the softwood lumber industry is facing an existential threat from Trump that is going to hurt American families as well.

“We are calling on Ottawa to stand with us, all governments together, to ensure that they’re deploying the more than one billion dollars they’ve committed to the forest sector with urgency,” he added.

Story continues below advertisement

“There is no time to wait. Jobs and mills are on the line.”

Ravi Parmar, B.C.’s Minister of Forests, said the U.S. needs B.C.’s softwood lumber and that the tariffs are an attack on livelihoods. Parmar said the federal government needs to step up.

“Forest sectors are on the line; our forest sector here in Canada is on the line,” Parmar said.

“Workers, their livelihoods in communities are on the line. I’ve had a chance to be able to visit so many forest-dependent communities. I’ve been in on the ground and in for a number of years in forest sector communities, and I’ve been on the ground when workers lose their jobs. It is unpleasant, it is damaging to that community, and most importantly, it’s damaging to those families.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices