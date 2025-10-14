Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Police-involved shooting in Eastern Passage after RCMP respond to assault

By Rebecca Lau Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 2:36 pm
1 min read
FILE - RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a physical assault at a residence in Eastern Passage on Oct. 14, 2025. View image in full screen
FILE - RCMP Halifax Regional Detachment responded to a report of a physical assault at a residence in Eastern Passage on Oct. 14, 2025. SDV
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP say a person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police-involved shooting in Eastern Passage, outside Halifax, Tuesday afternoon.

Police were called to a report of a “physical assault” at a residence on Cedar Lane at around 1:48 p.m., according to a release from RCMP.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“During the RCMP response, a member discharged their firearm,” police said, adding that a person was injured and transported to hospital.

Trending Now

“No one else was injured.”

The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), an independent agency that investigates all serious indents involving police.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices