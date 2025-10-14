Police-involved shooting in Eastern Passage after RCMP respond to assault

RCMP say a person has been taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries after a police-involved shooting in Eastern Passage, outside Halifax, Tuesday afternoon.
Police were called to a report of a “physical assault” at a residence on Cedar Lane at around 1:48 p.m., according to a release from RCMP.
“During the RCMP response, a member discharged their firearm,” police said, adding that a person was injured and transported to hospital.
“No one else was injured.”
The matter has been referred to the Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT), an independent agency that investigates all serious indents involving police.
