N.S. creates portal aimed at making it easier for mining companies to track permits

Nova Scotia has created a new online portal it says would eventually allow mining companies to apply for and track their permit applications online.

The provincial government says this move is part of its efforts to make it easier for mining firms to do business in Nova Scotia.

The first phase of the project will allow firms to check the status of their applications for licences and permits.

An official with the department says it has spent $60,000 on this initial phase.

The province says it anticipates the portal will become a “one-stop shop” for mining companies.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says simplifying the permitting process in this way will give industry better access to important information about their projects.

The creation of the portal “further shows that Nova Scotia is open for responsible resource development,” Rushton says.