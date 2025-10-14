New Brunswick to spend $7.4 million in emergency funding to help homeless people

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick says it has set aside $7.4 million in emergency funding that is to be distributed to eligible non-profit housing providers to help homeless people.

David Hickey, minister responsible for the New Brunswick Housing Corporation, says the money is available to help people who have immediate needs.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He says the funding is targeted at community organizations already working in the area, and can help people get “supportive, transitional housing.”

Hickey says his department has identified a few projects that could offer new housing spots before the winter sets in, but adds he does not have specific numbers.

The Human Development Council, a non-profit organization that studies social issues in New Brunswick, says there are more than 900 people who have been unhoused for an extended period of time in Saint John, Moncton and Fredericton.

Story continues below advertisement

Hickey says the government aims to reduce the number of homeless people by 40 per cent by 2029.