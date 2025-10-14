Winnipeg police seek suspect after man shot, robbed during online sale meetup

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on the hunt for a suspect after a man was shot and robbed during a meetup arranged online to sell an item.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Maryland Street on Saturday afternoon, where the victim, in his 30s, was found in critical condition. The victim’s condition has since been upgraded to stable, but police said he sustained life-altering injuries as a result of the shooting.

Investigators are circulating a photo of the suspect, who was wearing all-black clothing at the time of the incident, and is described as having some braided hair.

View image in full screen Winnipeg police released this image of a man suspected of a robbery and shooting. Winnipeg Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police are encouraging Winnipeggers to exercise caution when buying and selling online and to use exchange zones within local police stations to conduct safer transactions.