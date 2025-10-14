Menu

Crime

Winnipeg police seek suspect after man shot, robbed during online sale meetup

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 14, 2025 12:41 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg police are looking to identify this man, who is a suspect in a Saturday shooting and robbery. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police are looking to identify this man, who is a suspect in a Saturday shooting and robbery. Winnipeg Police Service
Winnipeg police are on the hunt for a suspect after a man was shot and robbed during a meetup arranged online to sell an item.

Police said they were called to the 600 block of Maryland Street on Saturday afternoon, where the victim, in his 30s, was found in critical condition. The victim’s condition has since been upgraded to stable, but police said he sustained life-altering injuries as a result of the shooting.

Investigators are circulating a photo of the suspect, who was wearing all-black clothing at the time of the incident, and is described as having some braided hair.

Winnipeg police released this image of a man suspected of a robbery and shooting. View image in full screen
Winnipeg police released this image of a man suspected of a robbery and shooting. Winnipeg Police Service

Anyone with information is asked to call major crimes investigators at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Police are encouraging Winnipeggers to exercise caution when buying and selling online and to use exchange zones within local police stations to conduct safer transactions.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police announce safe exchange zones for online purchases'
Winnipeg police announce safe exchange zones for online purchases
