Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Advertisement

October 18 – McGuire Financial

By Karlee Kitt 880CHED
Posted October 14, 2025 11:17 am
1 min read
McGuire Financial View image in full screen
A DIFFERENT KIND OF FINANCIAL ADVICE. McGuire Financial
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

In today’s world, managing your money is more challenging than ever. Do you truly know if your finances are set up to meet your current & future needs?
Many people simply don’t have a clear answer to that important question.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

For years, McGuire Financial has helped clients build secure financial strategies, ensuring their money works as hard as they do.
Register now for The Bankers Secret live webinar October 23rd at 6:30pm at McGuireFinancial.ca

Trending Now

And join Glen Zacher on Talk to the Experts, this Saturday at 10:00am AM on 880 CHED.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices