‘Big Game’ Bieber looking forward to ALCS Game 3

TORONTO – When the Toronto Blue Jays enter hostile territory, it’s Shane Bieber’s job to be out front.

Bieber will be Toronto’s starting pitcher for Game 3 of the American League Championship Series in Seattle on Wednesday. He had the same role for Game 3 of the AL Division Series when the Blue Jays visited Yankee Stadium.

“I love it. It’s cool. It’s something to embrace,” said Bieber on Monday before the opening pitch of Game 2 at Rogers Centre. “Ultimately, it’s how many people get the opportunity to pitch in the playoffs, in the ALCS, in what’s going to be a great environment in Seattle, so I’m excited for it.”

Bieber pitched two games for the Cleveland Guardians at the start of 2024 but was shut down on April 6 of that year after the team announced he needed Tommy John surgery to repair his ulnar collateral ligament. He was traded to Toronto on July 31 of this year for pitching prospect Khal Stephen.

The Blue Jays activated him from the injured list on Aug. 22, striking out nine and earning the win as Toronto beat the Miami Marlins 5-2. Since then, the two-time all-star and the 2020 AL Cy Young Award winner has been called on in some of the Blue Jays’ biggest games en route to winning the American League East division title.

“I think since I made my return to the Major Leagues a couple months ago, I obviously, found myself put right into some meaningful ball games,” said Bieber on preparing for high-pressure starts. “The importance stays the same, and obviously, you place an emphasis on your preparation and each pitch, and you have the choice of making each bullpen, and the work in between more important.

“I think, ultimately, if your routine is already set in stone, you’re ready to go. You try and treat it all the same.”

Bieber finished the regular season with a 4-2 record, a 3.57 earned-run average and 37 strikeouts over 40 1/3 innings. He had an abbreviated appearance against the Yankees in Game 3 of the ALDS on Oct. 7, allowing three runs — two earned — over 2 2/3 innings as the Blue Jays went on to lose 6-9.

“Another veteran presence who’s pitched in big games, who’s done really well,” said Toronto manager John Schneider. “A guy you rely on, you count on, you trust. Exactly what we thought when we were acquiring him at the deadline.

“Pitching in a hostile environment, again, like did he in New York, but I’ve got all the trust in the world in him to go out and just pitch his game.”

Bieber said he took a few lessons from his outing in the Bronx.

“You’ve got to empty the tank from pitch one and continue to be aggressive,” he said. “I watched that outing back a few times. I was relatively happy with how I executed.

“I thought a couple different pitches and being a little bit sharper in certain situations could have had the game go a different direction, but ultimately, you can’t really dwell on that. You’ve got to focus on what’s coming next.”

George Kirby will get the start for the Mariners.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.