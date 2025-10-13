SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Blue Jays say Rogers Centre roof open for Game 2

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 13, 2025 3:17 pm
1 min read
Share

TORONTO – In a change from Game 1, the Rogers Centre roof will be open for Game 2 of the American League Championship Series on Monday.

The Seattle Mariners beat the Toronto Blue Jays 3-1 in the best-of-seven series opener on Sunday when the retractable roof was closed.

Toronto posted a 25-11 mark (.694) this past season with the roof open and a 24-14 record (.632) with the roof closed. The Blue Jays were 5-2 (.714) when the roof was open or closed after a game had started.

Mariners top Blue Jays 3-1 in Game 1 of ALCS
At 54-27, the Blue Jays had the best home record in the American League this past season. The Blue Jays won both home games against the New York Yankees in the AL Division Series with the roof open.

The forecast called for mostly sunny skies and a temperature of 17 C for the late afternoon Game 2 start.

Toronto has an all-time regular-season record of 844-632 (.572) with the roof open, a 605-512 mark (.542) with it closed, and a 83-63 record (.569) when the roof opens or closes during a game.

The Blue Jays played their first game at Rogers Centre on June 5, 1989. Toronto made its Major League Baseball debut on April 7, 1977 at Exhibition Stadium.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

