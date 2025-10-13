Motorcyclist dies following Thanksgiving weekend crash in Mississauga

See more sharing options

A young man has died after a crash in Mississauga over the Thanksgiving long weekend, police say.

Peel Regional Police said they were called to the area of Airport Road and Orlando Drive around 9 p.m. on Sunday for reports of a crash involving two vehicles and a motorcycle.

Officers arrived at the scene to find a motorcyclist who had suffered serious injuries. He was rushed to a local trauma centre, they said.

Paramedics described the rider’s injuries as critical and life-threatening.

A spokesperson for Peel Regional Police later confirmed the motorcyclist, a 22-year old man, had been pronounced dead.

Roads were closed Sunday evening in the area but have since reopened.