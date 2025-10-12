Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Carney off to Egypt for Trump summit

By Dylan Robertson The Canadian Press
Posted October 12, 2025 4:12 pm
1 min read
Prime Minister Mark Carney waves as he boards the government plane heading to Riga, Latvia from the airport in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. View image in full screen
Prime Minister Mark Carney waves as he boards the government plane heading to Riga, Latvia from the airport in Hamburg, Germany on Tuesday, Aug. 26, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christinne Muschi. CMU
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

OTTAWA – Prime Minister Mark Carney is off to Egypt this afternoon to take part in a summit surrounding the truce U.S. President Donald Trump helped arrange between Israel and Hamas.

Carney is heading to the city of Sharm el-Sheikh, joining other world leaders Monday where Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi says he will co-chair a “peace summit.”

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Meet Project Ontario, the Conservatives who think Doug Ford is going off track'
Meet Project Ontario, the Conservatives who think Doug Ford is going off track
Story continues below advertisement

Heads of government and state will be represented from across the Middle East as well as France, Germany and the U.K.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Today marks three days of a truce in which aid agencies are preparing to rush in food and medicine for Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, just as Israel gradually draws back its soldiers.

Trending Now

Hamas is expected to release roughly 20 living hostages as early as Monday morning, in exchange for Israel releasing Palestinian prisoners and detainees, followed by the bodies of about 28 Israeli hostages.

Trump brokered the truce, but questions remain over a longer-term ceasefire or whether a detailed peace deal will be reached.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices