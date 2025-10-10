Canada Post, teacher strikes a double-whammy for some Alberta businesses

Send this page to someone via email

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB) is welcoming postal workers’ decision to move to rotating strikes.

But the CFIB says the uncertainty of rotating strikes, paired with a teachers strike in Alberta, is still a problem for the province’s businesses.

“This at least creates some resumption of service for businesses in the province, but at the same time it also adds more uncertainty,” said Kayode Southwood, the Alberta senior policy analyst for CFIB.

“Customers don’t know when their mail is going to be delivered.”

For Edmonton store Audreys Books, its been impossible for them to deliver to some of their customers outside the city.

“Right now, the disruption has been a problem for us and a problem for our customers because customers with rural post office boxes can’t get delivery except by Canada Post,” said co-owner Steve Budnarchuk.

The CFIB says the teachers strike is also adding stress.

“Businesses adjacent to schools, they’ve seen their business drop off dramatically,” Southwood said.

“Other businesses have had to curtail their hours, close in some cases when their employees aren’t available because they have to take care of their families.”

