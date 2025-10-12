Global BC Favourite Family Recipe: Trip’s unbaked oatmeal cookies

Trip’s Unbaked Oatmeal Cookies
Ingredients:
4 Cups sugar
½ Cup cocoa
Dash of salt
1 Cup of milk
1 Cube of Oleo (or butter)
Heaping serving spoon of Peanut Butter
1 Cup of walnuts
6 Cups of quick oats
2 Tsp of Vanilla
Method:
Combine first five ingredients and boil hard for one minute (Time only the hard boil). Try not to stir too much
Then quickly add the remaining ingredients and stir in
Spoon out on towel. You must do this as quickly as possible so they do not set before they are all spooned out.
