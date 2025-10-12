SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Lifestyle

Global BC Favourite Family Recipe: Trip’s unbaked oatmeal cookies

By Favourite Family Recipe Special to Global News
Posted October 12, 2025 11:00 am
1 min read
Pure vanilla extract is shown on a grocery store shelf in this file photo. View image in full screen
Pure vanilla extract is shown on a grocery store shelf in this file photo. The Canadian Press
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Trip’s Unbaked Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

4 Cups sugar

½ Cup cocoa

Dash of salt

1 Cup of milk

1 Cube of Oleo (or butter)

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

 

Heaping serving spoon of Peanut Butter

1 Cup of walnuts

6 Cups of quick oats

2 Tsp of Vanilla

Trending Now

 

Method:

Story continues below advertisement

Combine first five ingredients and boil hard for one minute (Time only the hard boil). Try not to stir too much

Then quickly add the remaining ingredients and stir in

Spoon out on towel. You must do this as quickly as possible so they do not set before they are all spooned out.

Sponsored content

AdChoices