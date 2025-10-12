Global BC Favourite Family Recipe: Trip’s unbaked oatmeal cookies

Send this page to someone via email

Trip’s Unbaked Oatmeal Cookies

Ingredients:

4 Cups sugar

½ Cup cocoa

Dash of salt

1 Cup of milk

1 Cube of Oleo (or butter)

Heaping serving spoon of Peanut Butter

1 Cup of walnuts

6 Cups of quick oats

2 Tsp of Vanilla

Method:

Combine first five ingredients and boil hard for one minute (Time only the hard boil). Try not to stir too much

Then quickly add the remaining ingredients and stir in

Spoon out on towel. You must do this as quickly as possible so they do not set before they are all spooned out.