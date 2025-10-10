Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

B.C. restaurants, stores say alcohol supplies running low as strike drags on

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 2:59 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: '25,000+ BCGEU workers now on strike as job action escalates'
25,000+ BCGEU workers now on strike as job action escalates
The British Columbia General Employees' Union (BCGEU) is escalating its job action, with more than 25,000 public service workers now on strike. Neetu Garcha explains what's behind the labour dispute, and which industries are being hit the hardest.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

B.C. restaurants and private liquor stores say they are on the brink of a supply crisis and are calling on the government and striking public service workers to get back to the bargaining table.

The strike by the B.C. General Employees Union is in its sixth week and all government liquor and cannabis stores are behind picket lines.

The province’s Liquor Distribution Warehouses have been shuttered for a full month, creating an increasingly desperate situation for private liquor stores and restaurants that rely on those warehouses for nearly all of their stock.

Here is a full list of the businesses and industries affected by the strike.

Click to play video: 'BCGEU on the next stage of job action'
BCGEU on the next stage of job action

“This is also coming just before the big Christmas order rush, so when the strike finally is over, it’s going to take a while for the system to get back to normal,” Mark von Schellwitz, western vice-president for Restaurants Canada, told Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Union president Paul Finch, said members are ready to get back to the bargaining table.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This is a broad sentiment we’re seeing across society that, you know, public do not believe government’s being reasonable here. I obviously don’t, our members don’t, and I just think they’re out of touch with working people in this province.”

Trending Now

ICBC, the provincial auto insurance company, is also warning that the strike may impact some driver’s license services and road tests.

On Friday, all remaining staff at adult correctional facilities across B.C. joined the strike, bringing the total number of public service workers taking job action to almost 25,000 across more than 470 worksites.

Wages remain the sticking point.

Finch said last week that the government had been offering union members a 4 per cent wage increase over two years, but B.C. Premier David Eby told reporters the government’s revised offer includes a raise of up to 5 per cent over two years.

The union says the five per cent is not an increase in general wages. It bundles in market adjustments and other unrelated items, which not all members would receive.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices