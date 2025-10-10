Man arrested after coffee-line fight leaves victim with life-altering injury: Winnipeg police

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man is facing charges in connection with a serious assault Monday morning that police say left the victim with a life-altering injury.

Police said the suspect and victim were in line for coffee at a shelter on Disraeli Freeway just after 7:30 a.m. when an argument broke out, and a man punched the 55-year-old victim in the face, breaking his glasses and knocking him to the ground.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He was taken to hospital in stable condition but was seriously injured, police said.

The suspect took off before police arrived, but a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was located on Stanley Street two days later and taken into custody.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and was released on an undertaking.