Crime

Man arrested after coffee-line fight leaves victim with life-altering injury: Winnipeg police

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 12:37 pm
1 min read
A Winnipeg police vehicle. View image in full screen
A Winnipeg police vehicle. Shane Gibson/Global News
A Winnipeg man is facing charges in connection with a serious assault Monday morning that police say left the victim with a life-altering injury.

Police said the suspect and victim were in line for coffee at a shelter on Disraeli Freeway just after 7:30 a.m. when an argument broke out, and a man punched the 55-year-old victim in the face, breaking his glasses and knocking him to the ground.

He was taken to hospital in stable condition but was seriously injured, police said.

The suspect took off before police arrived, but a warrant was issued for his arrest, and he was located on Stanley Street two days later and taken into custody.

A 41-year-old man has been charged with aggravated assault and was released on an undertaking.

