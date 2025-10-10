Menu

World

Quebec doctor on aid flotilla freed after Israel detention, says husband

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 12:43 pm
1 min read
Watch: On Thursday, Nimâ Machouf’s family said they hadn't heard from her since she was detained. The Montreal epidemiologist and politician was among a group aboard a flotilla trying to get humanitarian supplies past the Israeli blockade of Gaza. Editor’s note: Global News was informed that Nima Machouf had been freed just prior to publication of this story.
Quebec doctor Nimâ Machouf — one of six Canadians detained by Israeli forces after a flotilla carrying humanitarian aid to Gaza was intercepted — has been freed, according to her husband.

“She’s free,” her husband and former Quebec politician Amir Khadir told Global News over text Friday.

Machouf was being held after the boat, called the ‘Conscience vessel,’ was stopped by the Israeli military in international waters. Canadian Foreign Affairs Minister Anita Anand said Wednesday that Global Affairs Canada was tracking the route of the most recent flotilla and was urging Israel to ensure the safety and swift release of the Canadians detained.

Khadir said his wife is heading to a hotel in Istanbul where she will be staying with other released detainees.

The Israeli military intercepted a nine-boat flotilla trying to breach Israel’s naval blockade of Gaza early Wednesday in the Mediterranean Sea and detained scores of activists on board, according to flotilla organizers and Israel’s Foreign Ministry.

The ministry said the 145 activists taking part in the Freedom Flotilla Coalition & Thousand Madleens to Gaza were in good health and were being brought to shore in Israel for processing before being deported.

Machouf is a Montreal-based epidemiologist, a grandmother and mother of three. Her husband, former Quebec solidaire leader, said he was relieved and deeply proud of his wife’s efforts to bring attention and aid to Gaza.

The interception came after nearly 450 activists from a previous high-profile flotilla — including European lawmakers and climate activist Greta Thunberg — were intercepted on more than 40 boats last week trying to reach Gaza with a symbolic amount of humanitarian aid.

Two Canadians were among those detained from that earlier flotilla, Ottawa confirmed.

–with files from The Associated Press

