Politics

RCMP’s ‘thorough’ Greenbelt investigation reaches 2-year mark

By Isaac Callan & Colin D'Mello Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 6:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Ford government broke ‘legal’ record-keeping rules during Greenbelt scandal'
Ford government broke ‘legal’ record-keeping rules during Greenbelt scandal
RELATED: Ford government broke ‘legal’ record-keeping rules during Greenbelt scandal – Jun 12, 2025
Two years after the RCMP announced a criminal investigation into the Ford government’s decision to remove protected land from the Greenbelt, the Mounties say they’re still probing but have no progress to report.

It was November 2022 when the province announced it would remove 7,400 acres of land from the Greenbelt to accommodate plans to build 50,000 new homes.

The decision was ultimately reversed the following September, after blistering watchdog reports found developers had been able to influence the process and stood to gain more than $8 billion.

Two ministers also resigned following the investigations from the auditor general and the integrity commissioner, along with government staff.

Then, on Oct. 10, 2023, the RCMP announced its Sensitive and International Investigations Unit would lead an investigation into the decision, which was kicked up to it by Ontario Provincial Police.

The unit looks into allegations of financial crimes like fraud, corruption and procurement. The RCMP’s website also says the unit looks at illegal lobbying activity and investigates elected officials.

Since then, few details have been available.

Last summer, the premier’s office confirmed interviews with government staff were underway without offering new details.

A spokesperson for the RCMP told Global News that, two years after launching its Greenbelt probe, the work continued.

“Be assured that the RCMP is conducting a thorough investigation,” they wrote in an email

“That investigation is ongoing. To protect the integrity of the investigation, we cannot provide information at this time. The RCMP must ensure that criminal investigations are not compromised by sharing information publicly.”

Similarly, a spokesperson for the premier’s office reiterated they would cooperate with police and offered no details of the investigation.

They did not address questions asking if the premier himself had been interviewed.

“As we’ve always said, we will assist the RCMP in any way,” the spokesperson wrote. “Further questions regarding the investigation should be directed to the RCMP.”

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

