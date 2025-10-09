SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Sports

Blue Jays ALCS tickets sell out fast

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 3:07 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Tickets to the Toronto Blue Jays’ home games in the American League Championship Series sold out quickly Thursday morning.

Only verified resale tickets remain on Ticketmaster, with prices soaring well above face value

Global National: Oct. 6

The cheapest seats are going for around $500, while premium listings climb past $9,000

The city is buzzing with Toronto making its first ALCS appearance since 2016.

The Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 3-1 in the best-of-five AL Division Series, winning 5-2 in the decisive Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. It was Toronto’s first playoff series win since that 2016 run.

The Jays will face either Seattle or Detroit with Game 1 at Rogers Centre on Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

