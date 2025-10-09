Blue Jays ALCS tickets sell out fast

TORONTO – Tickets to the Toronto Blue Jays’ home games in the American League Championship Series sold out quickly Thursday morning.
Only verified resale tickets remain on Ticketmaster, with prices soaring well above face value
The cheapest seats are going for around $500, while premium listings climb past $9,000
The city is buzzing with Toronto making its first ALCS appearance since 2016.
The Blue Jays defeated the New York Yankees 3-1 in the best-of-five AL Division Series, winning 5-2 in the decisive Game 4 at Yankee Stadium on Wednesday night. It was Toronto’s first playoff series win since that 2016 run.
The Jays will face either Seattle or Detroit with Game 1 at Rogers Centre on Sunday.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.
