Winnipeg driver charged in 2024 crash that killed 18-year-old pedestrian

Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that took place early last year.

The incident took place at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Cecil Street on Jan. 13, 2024. Police said the victim, 18, ran in front of a vehicle, which led to the crash. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

The driver, who remained at the scene and spoke with officers, also provided emergency medical care to the victim until the ambulance arrived.

After a lengthy investigation into the crash, police arrested the driver, a 52-year-old man, on Tuesday, and charged him with careless driving causing death. He was released on an appearance notice.