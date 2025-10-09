Menu

Traffic

Winnipeg driver charged in 2024 crash that killed 18-year-old pedestrian

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 3:00 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025'
Manitoba RCMP say fatal crashes on the rise after low numbers to start 2025
RELATED: Things were looking promising for 2025 when it comes to fatal crashes on Manitoba roads, RCMP say, but a rise in deadly collisions recently means things have changed course dramatically. Teagan Rasche reports. – Jul 2, 2025
Winnipeg police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal vehicle-pedestrian collision that took place early last year.

The incident took place at the intersection of Notre Dame Avenue and Cecil Street on Jan. 13, 2024. Police said the victim, 18, ran in front of a vehicle, which led to the crash. He was taken to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

The driver, who remained at the scene and spoke with officers, also provided emergency medical care to the victim until the ambulance arrived.

After a lengthy investigation into the crash, police arrested the driver, a 52-year-old man, on Tuesday, and charged him with careless driving causing death. He was released on an appearance notice.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg pedestrian, 18, killed in weekend crash on Notre Dame Avenue'
Winnipeg pedestrian, 18, killed in weekend crash on Notre Dame Avenue
