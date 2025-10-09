Surrey RCMP make significant drug bust, arrest 4 people in Guildford home

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in Surrey revealed that officers have seized a “significant” amount of drugs and arrested four people following a drug trafficking investigation that began in February.

The RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) Drug Section began investigating after fentanyl and cocaine started showing up on the streets.

After six months, police were able to identify a large-scale, sophisticated drug operation, which was allegedly supplying large quantities of drugs throughout B.C.

Officers executed a search warrant on a Guildford home on Sept. 10 and discovered processing and packaging equipment within one suite of the basement level of the home, allegedly being used to process and package the illicit drugs.

3:50 RCMP provides details of largest drug superlab bust in Canadian history

Investigators seized more than 56 kg of illicit drugs and cutting agents, police said, including 24 kg of suspected methamphetamine, nine kg of suspected fentanyl, 7.5 kg of suspected caffeine, 7.6 kg of suspected buffing agent, three kg of suspected crack cocaine, 2.6 kg of suspected cocaine and two kg of suspected benzodiazepine.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people were also arrested.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This drug seizure represents a significant disruption to the local drug trade in Surrey,” Supt. Ryan Element, Community Services Officer for RCMP SPOSU, said.

“Investigators believe the suspected drugs were being supplied to communities from the Lower Mainland right into the Okanagan.”

Police are now preparing a report to submit to the Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against the four individuals.