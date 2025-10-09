Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Politics

Surrey RCMP make significant drug bust, arrest 4 people in Guildford home

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted October 9, 2025 6:27 pm
1 min read
A look at some of the suspected drugs seized from the Guilford home. View image in full screen
A look at some of the suspected drugs seized from the Guilford home. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

RCMP in Surrey revealed that officers have seized a “significant” amount of drugs and arrested four people following a drug trafficking investigation that began in February.

The RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit (SPOSU) Drug Section began investigating after fentanyl and cocaine started showing up on the streets.

After six months, police were able to identify a large-scale, sophisticated drug operation, which was allegedly supplying large quantities of drugs throughout B.C.

Officers executed a search warrant on a Guildford home on Sept. 10 and discovered processing and packaging equipment within one suite of the basement level of the home, allegedly being used to process and package the illicit drugs.

Click to play video: 'RCMP provides details of largest drug superlab bust in Canadian history'
RCMP provides details of largest drug superlab bust in Canadian history
Trending Now

Investigators seized more than 56 kg of illicit drugs and cutting agents, police said, including 24 kg of suspected methamphetamine, nine kg of suspected fentanyl, 7.5 kg of suspected caffeine, 7.6 kg of suspected buffing agent, three kg of suspected crack cocaine, 2.6 kg of suspected cocaine and two kg of suspected benzodiazepine.

Story continues below advertisement

Four people were also arrested.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This drug seizure represents a significant disruption to the local drug trade in Surrey,” Supt. Ryan Element, Community Services Officer for RCMP SPOSU, said.

“Investigators believe the suspected drugs were being supplied to communities from the Lower Mainland right into the Okanagan.”

Police are now preparing a report to submit to the Prosecution Service for consideration of charges against the four individuals.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices