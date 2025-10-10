Menu

Features

Simply Delicious Recipe: Apple Streusel Coffee Cake

By Susan Hay, OOnt. D.Litt. Global News
Posted October 10, 2025 4:00 am
1 min read
Follow along with Susan Hay and nutritionist Rose Reisman, as they prepare an apple streusel coffee cake.

Ingredients

  • 1/3 cup oil
  • 1 cup light softened cream cheese
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 2/3 cup light sourcream or plain yogourt
  • 2 tsp vanilla
  • 1 ½ cups flour
  • 2 tsp baking powder
  • ½ tsp baking soda
  • 2 cups diced apples
  • 2 tsp flour
  • 1 tsp cinnamon
Streusel

  • l¼ cup brown sugar
  • 1 tsp cinnamon

Instructions
Preheat oven to 350 F. spray a bundt pan with vegetable spray. In bowl add oil, cream cheese, sugar, eggs, sour cream and vanilla. Mix well. add flour, baking powder and soda. Combine apples with 2 tsp flour and cinnamon. Add to mixture and combine well. Pour half apple mixture into bundt pan. Sprinkle with half streusel, add remaining batter and top with streusel. Bake for 30 – 40 minutes or until tester comes out clean. Garnish with icing sugar.

