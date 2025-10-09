4 people found dead in ‘suspicious’ incident at San Francisco home

Send this page to someone via email

Four people have been found dead inside a home in San Francisco and their deaths are being treated as “suspicious,” police said on Wednesday.

As reported by local San Francisco ABC affiliate ABC7 News, two of the deceased were children, according to neighbours.

San Francisco police responded to a call at the 900 block of Monterey Boulevard for a well-being check. Upon arrival, officers located four unresponsive individuals who were declared dead on-scene, according to a statement from the department.

The manner of death is under investigation by the chief medical examiner. The San Francisco Police Department Homicide Detail is leading a parallel investigation.

Police said the incident appears to be isolated and assured the public there is no ongoing threat.

Neighbours of the deceased told ABC7 they were in shock.

“I don’t have the words right now; I’m in a bit of shock. We are in shock, it’s a tragedy, and we’re thinking about the family. We are processing the information right now,” Belinda Hanart, another neighbour, told the outlet, adding that she hadn’t noticed anything suspicious.

“Our bedroom is on their side, and we have two dogs,” Hanart said. “There was no noise, nothing, and I think it was the most disturbing part, we didn’t hear anything. Nothing. We knew it was a family of four with two girls —the older one was probably 12 to 13 years old — and a dog, and it was a very normal family with a normal family routine,” Hanart continued.

Police said it was possible an attacker could have been one of the four people found inside the home, but that nothing has been confirmed.

“That is a possibility. We’re not confirming any of that at this time but that is a possibility of this incident,” said SFPD officer Robert Rueca.

Police have not released the names of the victims.