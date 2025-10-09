Blue Jays set for ALCS against Tigers or Mariners

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – The Toronto Blue Jays are heading to their eighth American League Championship Series — and their first since 2016.

The Blue Jays beat the New York Yankees 5-2 last night at Yankee Stadium to seal the AL Division Series in four games.

Toronto now looks ahead to the ALCS with Game 1 set for Sunday at Rogers Centre against the Detroit Tigers or Seattle Mariners.

Story continues below advertisement

Tickets for the best-of-seven series go on sale this morning.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The Tigers and Mariners are tied 2-2 heading into a decisive Game 5 on Friday.

Because Toronto finished the regular season with the best record in the American League, it has home-field advantage up to the World Series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 9, 2025.