Edmonton Oilers extend Ekholm, sign Roslovic

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year, US$12-million contract extension and added free agent forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year, $1.5-million deal Wednesday.

Ekholm will count $4 million against the league’s salary cap through the 2028-29 NHL season. His deal comes two days after the Oilers locked up defenceman Jake Walman for seven years and $49 million and captain Connor McDavid for two seasons and $25 million.

Story continues below advertisement

Ekholm, 35, recorded nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games last season and returned from a torn adductor muscle to post a goal and five assists in seven playoff games.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

He averaged more than 22 minutes per game and ranked among Edmonton’s leaders in penalty-kill ice time.

Acquired from Nashville late in the 2022-23 season, the Swedish blueliner has 92 points and a plus-83 rating in 165 games with the Oilers. He has 360 points in nearly 900 career NHL games and has appeared in three Stanley Cup finals.

Roslovic recorded 22 goals and 17 assists with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, adding a goal and three assists in nine playoff games.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, 25th overall, at the 2015 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.