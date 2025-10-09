SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
In the news
Live

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Edmonton Oilers extend Ekholm, sign Roslovic

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 9, 2025 12:07 am
1 min read
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers signed defenceman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year, US$12-million contract extension and added free agent forward Jack Roslovic on a one-year, $1.5-million deal Wednesday.

Ekholm will count $4 million against the league’s salary cap through the 2028-29 NHL season. His deal comes two days after the Oilers locked up defenceman Jake Walman for seven years and $49 million and captain Connor McDavid for two seasons and $25 million.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Edmonton Oilers lace up for 1st game of regular season after McDavid extends contract'
Edmonton Oilers lace up for 1st game of regular season after McDavid extends contract
Story continues below advertisement

Ekholm, 35, recorded nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games last season and returned from a torn adductor muscle to post a goal and five assists in seven playoff games.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

He averaged more than 22 minutes per game and ranked among Edmonton’s leaders in penalty-kill ice time.

Acquired from Nashville late in the 2022-23 season, the Swedish blueliner has 92 points and a plus-83 rating in 165 games with the Oilers. He has 360 points in nearly 900 career NHL games and has appeared in three Stanley Cup finals.

Trending Now

Roslovic recorded 22 goals and 17 assists with the Carolina Hurricanes last season, adding a goal and three assists in nine playoff games.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Winnipeg Jets in the first round, 25th overall, at the 2015 NHL draft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

Advertisement
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices