Attempted ATM theft at Peachland bank leave massive exterior damage

Send this page to someone via email

Police are investigating an attempt to steal an ATM from a Vantage One Credit Union in Peachland.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the attempted theft happened around 4:26 a.m. on Oct. 8. Officers responded to reports of significant damage to the exterior of the bank.

Investigators say the suspects used a front-end loader and a pickup truck to forcibly remove the ATM deposit box from the building before fleeing with it.

The getaway didn’t last long. Police soon located both vehicles, and the stolen deposit box, abandoned a short distance from the scene. All three were seized and are being processed by RCMP Forensic Identification Services. A police dog was deployed in an attempt to track the suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“This was a bold and dangerous act that caused significant damage to the business,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the West Kelowna RCMP. “We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours to contact police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bank staff say the stolen ATM was eventually returned to the scene. Whether any cash was taken remains unclear.

“The ATM is sitting just over there,” said Dan McLaughlan, vice-president of Consumer Banking. “They dumped it, and it was brought back to us. It’s sitting cords-down, so we don’t know if anything’s been taken at this moment.”

This isn’t the first time the same branch has been targeted. Mall facilities manager Shawn Kelly says a nearly identical attempt happened in January 2019, that time involving his stolen truck.

“Somebody stole my truck and tried to rob the credit union,” he recalled. “So when I woke up this morning and heard this, I thought, oh jeez, they’re trying again.”

The branch is now temporarily closed while crews work to secure the site.

“We’ll have security on site, board the place up, and once it’s safe, we’ll reopen and start again,” said McLaughlan.

The investigation is being led by the West Kelowna RCMP with support from the General Investigation Section. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.