Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Attempted ATM theft at Peachland bank leave massive exterior damage

By Victoria Femia Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 9:17 pm
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Peachland RCMP say ATM stolen from wall and hauled away by front loader'
Peachland RCMP say ATM stolen from wall and hauled away by front loader
RCMP in Peachland are investigating after an ATM was ripped out of a wall and stolen overnight. The bank machine was on the outside wall of Vantage One Credit Union and a piece of heavy machinery was used to haul it away. Victoria Femia has the story.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Police are investigating an attempt to steal an ATM from a Vantage One Credit Union in Peachland.

According to West Kelowna RCMP, the attempted theft happened around 4:26 a.m. on Oct. 8. Officers responded to reports of significant damage to the exterior of the bank.

Investigators say the suspects used a front-end loader and a pickup truck to forcibly remove the ATM deposit box from the building before fleeing with it.

The getaway didn’t last long. Police soon located both vehicles, and the stolen deposit box, abandoned a short distance from the scene. All three were seized and are being processed by RCMP Forensic Identification Services. A police dog was deployed in an attempt to track the suspects, but no arrests have been made.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

“This was a bold and dangerous act that caused significant damage to the business,” said Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the West Kelowna RCMP. “We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours to contact police.”

Story continues below advertisement

Bank staff say the stolen ATM was eventually returned to the scene. Whether any cash was taken remains unclear.

“The ATM is sitting just over there,” said Dan McLaughlan, vice-president of Consumer Banking. “They dumped it, and it was brought back to us. It’s sitting cords-down, so we don’t know if anything’s been taken at this moment.”

Trending Now

This isn’t the first time the same branch has been targeted. Mall facilities manager Shawn Kelly says a nearly identical attempt happened in January 2019, that time involving his stolen truck.

“Somebody stole my truck and tried to rob the credit union,” he recalled. “So when I woke up this morning and heard this, I thought, oh jeez, they’re trying again.”

The branch is now temporarily closed while crews work to secure the site.

“We’ll have security on site, board the place up, and once it’s safe, we’ll reopen and start again,” said McLaughlan.

The investigation is being led by the West Kelowna RCMP with support from the General Investigation Section. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

 

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices