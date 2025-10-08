B.C.’s new law would go after vaping product companies for deceptive practices

Send this page to someone via email

The B.C. government is proposing a new law that, if passed, will hold vaping product manufacturers and wholesalers accountable for any practices that prioritize profit over people’s health.

The Vaping Product Damages and Health Care Costs Recovery Act would allow the government to take legal action against companies that mislead consumers through the promotion of vaping products.

“Deceptive practices by vaping manufacturers are driving harmful behaviours, especially among youth, and placing growing pressure on our health-care and education systems,” Niki Sharma, B.C.’s Attorney General, said.

“On our watch, British Columbians will not be left paying the price for corporate deception. With this legislation, B.C. is once again leading the way in protecting people and holding corporations to account, just as we did with tobacco and opioid manufacturers.”

2:05 Money begins rolling out to provinces in ‘historic’ tobacco settlement

Earlier this year, B.C. was part of a historic settlement of $32.5 billion between Canada’s provinces and territories and JTI-Macdonald Corp., Rothmans, Benson & Hedges and Imperial Tobacco Canada Ltd. and their creditors after more than five years of negotiations.

Story continues below advertisement

The settlement was part of a pan-Canadian lawsuit against big tobacco companies over health damages.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Separately, the B.C. Supreme Court has certified two Canada-wide class-action lawsuits where the B.C. government is the lead plaintiff against opioid manufacturers and distributors, and the consultancy firm McKinsey for their role in creating and spreading the opioid epidemic.

This new legislation around vaping products and manufacturers would allow the B.C. government to protect public and health and ensure accountability for companies involved.

“Students need to be supported and safe, both in and out of school, so they can make informed decisions about their health,” Lisa Beare, Minister of Education and Child Care, said.

“We all want to keep vapes and dangerous substances out of the hands of kids, which is why today’s announcement is so important. It will hold vaping companies accountable for the harm they are causing youth and families.”

1:56 Quitting cigarettes? Why vaping is no longer recommended as alternative

The B.C. government says it is also exploring creating similar legislation regarding the harm caused by per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (also known as “PFAs” and “forever chemicals.”)

Story continues below advertisement

These chemicals are found in items such as certain firefighting foams, food packaging materials, surfactants, lubricants, drugs (including natural health products and non-prescription drugs), medical devices, cosmetics, pesticides, textiles (for example, carpets, furniture and clothing), vehicles, repellents and electronics.