Sports

Jays fans react to Guerrero’s run-scoring slide

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 4:24 pm
1 min read
TORONTO – Blue Jays fans are buzzing after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s superhero-like slide to beat a throw home in Game 3 of Toronto’s American League Division Series with the New York Yankees.

Guerrero scored with an impressive head-first dive into home plate on a one-out single by Ernie Clement during Toronto’s four-run third inning.

The 245-pound slugger’s leap from what appears to be around 20 feet away from the plate, narrowly making it home, has since gone viral on social media.

“Vladdy believed he could fly and did,” one social media post reads.

With the series shifting to Yankee Stadium, the sellout crowd in the baseball-mad city was vocal from the start. “O Canada” was loudly booed before the game and a two-run homer from Guerrero in the opening frame unsettled the crowd of 47,399 even more.

Trending Now

The Yankees came back to win the game 9-6, denying the Blue Jays a chance to sweep the best-of-five series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

