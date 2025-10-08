Jays fans react to Guerrero’s run-scoring slide

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

TORONTO – Blue Jays fans are buzzing after Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s superhero-like slide to beat a throw home in Game 3 of Toronto’s American League Division Series with the New York Yankees.

Guerrero scored with an impressive head-first dive into home plate on a one-out single by Ernie Clement during Toronto’s four-run third inning.

Story continues below advertisement

The 245-pound slugger’s leap from what appears to be around 20 feet away from the plate, narrowly making it home, has since gone viral on social media.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

“Vladdy believed he could fly and did,” one social media post reads.

With the series shifting to Yankee Stadium, the sellout crowd in the baseball-mad city was vocal from the start. “O Canada” was loudly booed before the game and a two-run homer from Guerrero in the opening frame unsettled the crowd of 47,399 even more.

The Yankees came back to win the game 9-6, denying the Blue Jays a chance to sweep the best-of-five series.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.