Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg man arrested, charged in Corydon Avenue bank robbery

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 3:09 pm
1 min read
File photo of police lights. View image in full screen
File photo of police lights. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after he was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery the previous evening.

Police said they were called just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, and learned that a man had passed a note to the teller at a Corydon Avenue bank before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt in the incident.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Officers found a getaway vehicle in a Grant Avenue parking lot, which let them to a home in River Heights, where the man was arrested early Tuesday morning.

The man has been charged with robbery.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery'
Winnipeg police apprehend suspect in $10K bank robbery
Trending Now
Advertisement
© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices