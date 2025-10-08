Winnipeg man arrested, charged in Corydon Avenue bank robbery

See more sharing options

A 29-year-old Winnipeg man is in custody after he was arrested Tuesday in connection with a bank robbery the previous evening.

Police said they were called just after 6:30 p.m. Monday, and learned that a man had passed a note to the teller at a Corydon Avenue bank before fleeing with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was hurt in the incident.

Officers found a getaway vehicle in a Grant Avenue parking lot, which let them to a home in River Heights, where the man was arrested early Tuesday morning.

The man has been charged with robbery.