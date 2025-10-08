Carney pitched reviving Keystone XL pipeline in Trump talks, source says

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Mark Carney raised the prospect of reviving the Keystone XL pipeline project with U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a larger pitch on linking energy cooperation and support for Canada’s steel and aluminum sectors.

A government source who was briefed on the discussions told The Canadian Press that Trump was “very receptive” to the idea and both leaders directed their teams to pursue discussions in the days ahead.

Global News has also learned from a government source that Carney brought up Keystone XL during the closed-door discussions.

The source noted Keystone was raised as one of many energy areas the two countries could collaborate on, and that Carney said Canada would be open to reviving the project if the U.S. wanted to and if there was progress on steel and aluminum tariffs.

CBC News was first to report on Carney raising Keystone XL.

The source said Carney and Trump made progress on discussing cooperation across different sectors, and how agreements in one sector could affect progress in another.

Trump posted on social media in February that he wanted to revive the Keystone XL project, which would run Alberta crude oil down to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

The project was shut down by the Obama administration before Trump revived it in his first presidency, only for it to be quashed again under President Joe Biden.

—With additional files from Global News