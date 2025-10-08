Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Carney pitched reviving Keystone XL pipeline in Trump talks, source says

By Nick Murray The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 2:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Carney, Trump signal optimism on Canada-U.S. trade deal'
Carney, Trump signal optimism on Canada-U.S. trade deal
RELATED: Carney, Trump signal optimism on Canada-U.S. trade deal
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Prime Minister Mark Carney raised the prospect of reviving the Keystone XL pipeline project with U.S. President Donald Trump as part of a larger pitch on linking energy cooperation and support for Canada’s steel and aluminum sectors.

A government source who was briefed on the discussions told The Canadian Press that Trump was “very receptive” to the idea and both leaders directed their teams to pursue discussions in the days ahead.

Global News has also learned from a government source that Carney brought up Keystone XL during the closed-door discussions.

The source noted Keystone was raised as one of many energy areas the two countries could collaborate on, and that Carney said Canada would be open to reviving the project if the U.S. wanted to and if there was progress on steel and aluminum tariffs.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

CBC News was first to report on Carney raising Keystone XL.

Story continues below advertisement

The source said Carney and Trump made progress on discussing cooperation across different sectors, and how agreements in one sector could affect progress in another.

Trump posted on social media in February that he wanted to revive the Keystone XL project, which would run Alberta crude oil down to refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.

Trending Now

The project was shut down by the Obama administration before Trump revived it in his first presidency, only for it to be quashed again under President Joe Biden.

—With additional files from Global News

Click to play video: 'Trump wants Keystone XL pipeline built ‘now’ — but is there industry appetite?'
Trump wants Keystone XL pipeline built ‘now’ — but is there industry appetite?
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices