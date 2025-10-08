Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg judge stays charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard

By Steve Lambert The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 1:53 pm
1 min read
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. View image in full screen
Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard arrives at a courthouse in Toronto on Tuesday, Oct.3, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

A Winnipeg judge has stayed charges against former fashion mogul Peter Nygard.

Nygard’s lawyer had argued in court the charges of sexual assault and unlawful confinement should be stayed because of police bungling.

Nygard was charged in 2023 after police said a woman came forward with allegations she was sexually assaulted at a warehouse in Manitoba’s capital in 1993.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Lawyer Gerri Wiebe told court the woman spoke with police in two interviews but reports from those interviews were later destroyed.

Nygard, 84, still faces a trial on sex charges in Quebec and extradition to the United States on sex trafficking and racketeering charges.

He was sentenced last year to 11 years for sex offences in Toronto.

Click to play video: 'Judge rules abuse of process in Nygard case but Manitoba charges to continue'
Judge rules abuse of process in Nygard case but Manitoba charges to continue
Advertisement
Related News
© 2025 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices