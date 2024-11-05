Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Peter Nygard asks court to review decision to deny him bail pending appeal

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 5, 2024 6:36 am
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Nygard seeking bail as he appeals sexual assault convictions in Toronto'
Nygard seeking bail as he appeals sexual assault convictions in Toronto
WATCH: Nygard seeking bail as he appeals sexual assault convictions in Toronto – Oct 4, 2024
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Former fashion mogul Peter Nygard is asking an Ontario court to review a decision to deny him bail as he appeals his sexual assault convictions and sentence.

Nygard’s legal team is set to appear before the Court of Appeal for Ontario today to argue that the motions judge made several errors in dismissing the 83-year-old’s bail application last month.

His lawyers argue in written submissions that, among other things, the motions judge “unfairly discounted” the value of a new medical report.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

The judge who rejected Nygard’s bail application wrote at the time that his appeal appeared to be “weak” and that he presents a flight risk since he faces charges in other jurisdictions.

Appeal Court Justice Lene Madsen also wrote that the new medical report Nygard submitted relied heavily on self-reported information and that his health needs were considered at the sentencing stage.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

Nygard was found guilty of four counts of sexual assault last year after multiple women came forward with allegations dating from the 1980s until the mid-2000s.

He was sentenced to 11 years in prison, but the trial judge said Nygard would have a little less than seven years left to serve once the time he already spent in custody was factored in.

His lawyers have raised several grounds for appeal, including that his sentence is “excessive” and that the trial judge made several errors, including admitting expert evidence on the effects of trauma.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

Sponsored content

AdChoices