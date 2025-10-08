SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
National

Sports

Oilers sign Ekholm to three-year extension

By n The Canadian Pressn The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 10:23 am
1 min read
EDMONTON – The Edmonton Oilers have signed defenceman Mattias Ekholm to a three-year, US$12-million contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.

The deal comes two days after the team locked up defenceman Jake Walman for seven years and captain Connor McDavid for two seasons.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'McDavid and Walman sign extensions with Edmonton Oilers'
McDavid and Walman sign extensions with Edmonton Oilers

Ekholm, 35, recorded nine goals and 24 assists in 65 games last season and returned from a torn adductor muscle to post a goal and five assists in seven playoff games.

He averaged more than 22 minutes per game and ranked among Edmonton’s leaders in penalty-kill ice time.

Acquired from Nashville late in the 2022-23 season, the Swedish blueliner has 92 points and a plus-83 rating in 165 games with the Oilers.

He has 360 points in nearly 900 career NHL games and has appeared in three Stanley Cup finals.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 8, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

