Headline link
Canada

Kyle Connor, Jets agree to 8-year, $96M contract

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted October 8, 2025 10:19 am
1 min read
Kyle Connor is staying in Winnipeg long-term.

The Jets’ star winger, who turns 29 this December, agreed to terms with the club on an eight-year, $96-million contract on Wednesday.

Connor, who was drafted 17th overall by the Jets in 2015, has recorded 582 points in 613 games — all with the Jets. He led Winnipeg in points and assists last season, setting career highs in both categories, and repeating that feat in the playoffs while tied for the team high in goals.

The Michigan native won the Lady Byng Trophy in 2022 and has represented the United States internationally, including at the 4 Nations Face-Off in February.

The Jets kick off the 2025-26 season at home Thursday night.

