Sports

Jets’ leading scorer Kyle Connor added to NHL all-star lineup

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted January 22, 2024 3:37 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets sniper Kyle Connor is an NHL all-star.

Connor, 27, has been added to the roster for the league’s all-star weekend scheduled for Feb. 1 in Toronto, the club announced Monday. He joins star Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and head coach Rick Bowness at the annual celebration of hockey’s best and brightest.

The Michigan-born forward, who has spent his entire NHL career with Winnipeg, is the Jets’ leading scorer despite missing a significant chunk of the season — 16 of 44 games to date — due to a knee injury.

Connor, drafted 17th overall by the Jets in 2015, will be making his second all-star game appearance, having previously represented Winnipeg in 2022.

The Central Division-leading Jets (30-10-4) take on the Boston Bruins (28-8-9) — themselves atop the Atlantic Division — Monday night.

John Shannon on the Jets: January 17
