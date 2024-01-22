Jets’ leading scorer Kyle Connor added to NHL all-star lineup

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Jets sniper Kyle Connor is an NHL all-star.

Connor, 27, has been added to the roster for the league’s all-star weekend scheduled for Feb. 1 in Toronto, the club announced Monday. He joins star Jets goaltender Connor Hellebuyck and head coach Rick Bowness at the annual celebration of hockey’s best and brightest.

The Michigan-born forward, who has spent his entire NHL career with Winnipeg, is the Jets’ leading scorer despite missing a significant chunk of the season — 16 of 44 games to date — due to a knee injury.

Gimme a HELL, gimme a YEAH 🗣️ KC has been added to the 2024 @nhl All-Star roster, and will be joining Helle and Bones in Toronto! pic.twitter.com/ETTfAIUHqy — Winnipeg Jets (@NHLJets) January 22, 2024

Connor, drafted 17th overall by the Jets in 2015, will be making his second all-star game appearance, having previously represented Winnipeg in 2022.

The Central Division-leading Jets (30-10-4) take on the Boston Bruins (28-8-9) — themselves atop the Atlantic Division — Monday night.