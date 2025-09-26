ANALYSIS: No panic in Winnipeg for Kyle Connor’s contract

The noise in Edmonton and Minnesota about their superstars and their contracts have dominated the news cycle for the past few months.

Kirill Kaprizov and Connor McDavid have earned the right to decide when (and if) they sign with the clubs. In Winnipeg, the story of Kyle Connor’s contract situation appears to be a different story.

Following his career high of 97 points, and with one year to go in his deal, Connor and the Winnipeg Jets have done an amazing job of playing down the whole issue.

Both Mark Chipman and Kevin Chevaldayoff have been vague, yet positive about an extension, and Connor has basically said the business of hockey is for others to discuss. And funnily enough, there appears to be little or no panic in the market to get it done.

The team loves Connor, and he enjoys Winnipeg. His personality and lifestyle fit well into the market. Of the four superstars looking for new contracts (Kaprizov, McDavid, Jack Eichel and Connor), this one in Winnipeg would appear to make the most sense for both sides. Hence, no panic.

It also reflects the attitude that this organization has for its players. Last week, Chipman told me that the biggest attribute this team has is family. He believes the team culture is such a strength, it helps retain players and create a winning attitude.

It’s that family attitude that helped resign Scheifele and Hellebuyck … and it’s the family that helped the team, and most importantly, Scheifele get through the tragedy surrounding game six in Dallas last spring after the passing of his father.

The family attitude will help the team keep Connor. The Jets have handled the negotiations well, and it should pay dividends for the team in the long run.