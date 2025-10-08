Man charged in death of boat passenger who fell into Lake Ontario: Toronto police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of a person who fell from a boat on Lake Ontario in August.

Police say they responded to a call for a marine rescue on the lake near the Toronto Islands around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 23.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

They allege the suspect was operating an illegal boat charter without a proper commercial licence or registration, and he was the lone captain of the boat without any crew members on board.

They allege the suspect picked up a group of about 16 passengers who paid for a private boat charter and one of them fell into the lake where they were later found dead.

Police say a 35-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.