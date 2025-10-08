Menu

Crime

Man charged in death of boat passenger who fell into Lake Ontario: Toronto police

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 8, 2025 8:37 am
1 min read
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Service logo in Ottawa, on Sunday, Sept. 28, 2025. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Spencer Colby. SC
Toronto police say a man has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of a person who fell from a boat on Lake Ontario in August.

Police say they responded to a call for a marine rescue on the lake near the Toronto Islands around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 23.

They allege the suspect was operating an illegal boat charter without a proper commercial licence or registration, and he was the lone captain of the boat without any crew members on board.

They allege the suspect picked up a group of about 16 passengers who paid for a private boat charter and one of them fell into the lake where they were later found dead.

Police say a 35-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.

The accused was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

