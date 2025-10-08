Man charged in death of boat passenger who fell into Lake Ontario: Toronto police

Toronto police say a man has been charged with criminal negligence in the death of a person who fell from a boat on Lake Ontario in August.
Police say they responded to a call for a marine rescue on the lake near the Toronto Islands around 12:30 a.m. on Aug. 23.
Get breaking National news
They allege the suspect was operating an illegal boat charter without a proper commercial licence or registration, and he was the lone captain of the boat without any crew members on board.
They allege the suspect picked up a group of about 16 passengers who paid for a private boat charter and one of them fell into the lake where they were later found dead.
Police say a 35-year-old man from Mississauga, Ont., has been charged with criminal negligence causing death.
The accused was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday.
- Denise Richards testifies on alleged abuse by estranged husband in hearing
- Five premiers urge Carney to withdraw court submission on notwithstanding clause
- Longueuil, Que. police release video of person of interest in abandoned baby case
- Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs sentenced to 50 months in prison on prostitution charges
Comments