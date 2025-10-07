Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market opens 6-day-a-week shop ‘The Side Door’

Send this page to someone via email

Shoppers who love the array of goods up for grabs at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market will now have more opportunity to shop local.

On Tuesday, the farmers’ market in south Edmonton opened The Side Door: a permanent retail extension of the indoor market on 83 Avenue and Gateway Blvd.

“We’ve had this space that we’ve wanted to use for such a long time. We’ve wanted be able to get vendors in front of customers more than just Saturdays and Sundays,” said Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market Board president Neil Byatt.

Located on the southeast corner of the market building, The Side Door is stocked with local produce, frozen foods, sweets, baked goods, meat and dairy, beverages, artisanal goods and pantry items, along with grab and go foods.

The idea is to expand the weekend market experience into weekday life.

Story continues below advertisement

“Anything that we can do to bring more people down to this area, anything we can provide those services and those groceries to people who can’t make it during our regular business hours is fantastic,” Byatt said.

The Side Door will be open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The stock will change to feature a rotating selection from market vendors.

View image in full screen The Side Door at the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market is open Tuesday through Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and features a rotating selection from market vendors. Global News

“For the community: somewhere different to come during the week, more access to local groceries outside of regular market hours. For the market: more business, more people coming through, a chance to meet new customers, customers who maybe aren’t here on a weekend,” Byatt said.

Get breaking National news For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen. Sign up for breaking National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The market in Old Strathcona has been a popular destination for more than four decades in Edmonton and is one of the few that operates indoors year-round.

Story continues below advertisement

Another indoor space, the Bountiful Farmers’ Market, launched in 2019 and operates three days a week (Friday through Sunday) on 97 Street near 37 Avenue in southeast Edmonton.

1:30 New Bountiful Farmers’ Market opens in Edmonton with 100+ vendors

This year on May 4, the Old Strathcona Farmers’ Market expanded to operate on Sundays. Byatt said fears operating on Sundays would take away business from Saturdays has not come to pass.

In fact, he says the extra day has brought in more business for vendors.

“It’s a very different demographic. So we’re seeing different customers, new customers, which is fantastic.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "It's a very different demographic. So we're seeing different customers, new customers, which is fantastic."

5:45 The Old Strathcona Farmers’ market celebrating 40 years with a new expansion plan

The hope is the the new shop will follow a similar pattern.

Story continues below advertisement

“Lets people get down here, lets people shop outside of regular market hours. Some people don’t like the busy-ness of the Saturdays. They like the quietness of the Sundays and of course now they have all the free time throughout the week to come down and visit as well,” Byatt said.

Watch the video above for more.