Sports

Blue Jays go with righty-heavy lineup for Game 3

By Gregory Strong The Canadian Press
Posted October 7, 2025 6:08 pm
1 min read
BRONX – Blue Jays slugger Anthony Santander returned to the starting lineup for Game 3 against the New York Yankees on Tuesday night.

Santander had a single in three at-bats in Toronto’s 10-1 victory in Game 1 on Saturday. He didn’t play in Sunday’s 13-7 Game 2 win at Rogers Centre.

The switch-hitter got the start in right field and batted seventh in a righty-heavy starting lineup against Yankees left-hander Carlos Rodon. Outfielder Myles Straw, who was 0 for 3 in Game 2, was available off the bench.

Centre-fielder Daulton Varsho (who batted fifth) and shortstop Andres Gimenez (ninth) were the only left-handed bats in Toronto’s order.

Right-hander Shane Bieber was the Game 3 starter for the Blue Jays, who were a victory away from their first series win since 2016.

“I think that we’ve put ourselves in a really good spot,” Toronto manager John Schneider said before the game. “And I think I’ve been doing this long enough to (know) you don’t ever want to let your guard down.

“You don’t ever want to try to do something you haven’t done or something you’re not good at, both myself and (the) players. So I think you focus on the game.”

Game 4, if necessary, was scheduled for Wednesday night in New York. If a decisive Game 5 is required, it will be played Friday in Toronto.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 7, 2025.

© 2025 The Canadian Press

